After creating much buzz among the audiences, the makers of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn have unveiled the teaser poster of the film.

On early Tuesday, Tanhaji actor Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser poster of his upcoming film with his fans. In the poster, one can see some football players standing with the football in hand. The scenario seems to be set on a rainy day as one can see sludge all over the place. Sharing the poster, Devgn wrote, “#MaidaanTeaser – Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020 (sic).”

Helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is based in the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will essay Syed Abdul Rahim who served as coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

The makers shot for an important football sequence of the film for which a massive set was built in Mukesh Mills, Mumbai. The makers even got the VFX team and the sports choreographer from Los Angeles to get the most out of the football sequence.

Keerthy Suresh, who was earlier roped in to play the character of a mother, left the project as the makers felt that she looked ‘too young’ for the role. Southern beauty Priyamani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 27.