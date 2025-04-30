Ajay Devgn rings in Akshaya Tritiya at NSE: ‘Raid 2’ hype hits fever pitch!

Ajay Devgn knows how to make a statement – not just on screen, but off it too. As the countdown begins for the release of ‘Raid 2’, the superstar, along with the film’s team, marked the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with a special bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

Now that’s how you blend Bollywood glam with a touch of tradition!

Dressed in his signature understated style, Ajay Devgn was joined by director Raj Kumar Gupta, producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and was welcomed warmly by Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE.

For the uninitiated (and if you are, where have you been?), ‘Raid 2’ is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster ‘Raid’.

The film once again sees Devgn stepping into the role of the relentless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, whose sharp mind and unwavering sense of justice made him a hit with audiences the first time around.

But this time, the stakes are higher and the villain deadlier.

Enter Riteish Deshmukh as Dadabhai Manohar, a sly and powerful politician with a knack for staying one step ahead of the system.

The trailer teases a gripping cat-and-mouse chase as Amay sets out on his 75th—and perhaps most dangerous—raid yet.

Add to that a backdrop of Rs 4200 crore worth of illicit assets, political manipulation, and high-voltage drama, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a summer blockbuster.

Shot across diverse locations like Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the film promises to showcase the depth and complexity of white-collar crime in India.

While the subject is serious, ‘Raid 2’ doesn’t skimp on the cinematic flair—think intense dialogues, rousing background score, and a taut storyline that keeps you guessing.

Backing the film are industry heavyweights: T-Series and Panorama Studios. With Vaani Kapoor joining the cast, expectations are high for both action and emotional depth.

The film is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.