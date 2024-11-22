Ajay Devgn marks 33 years in Bollywood: From ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ to ‘Singham’

Bollywood stalwart Ajay Devgn marked a significant milestone on Friday, celebrating 33 years in the film industry. The actor, known for his versatility and on-screen charisma, began his journey with the 1991 blockbuster ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, a film that set the stage for his illustrious career.

Ajay took to Instagram to express gratitude for the journey, sharing a heartfelt note with his fans. “From the entry in ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ (my favorite but also the most daunting) to everything I represent today, this journey has been extraordinary. Thank you for every clap, cheer, and moment of love. #33Years,” he wrote.

Accompanying the post was a snapshot of a showpiece recreating his legendary bike stunt from the film—a moment etched in Bollywood history.

Directed by Kuku Kohli, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and the late Amrish Puri. The film’s success not only made Ajay an overnight sensation but also showcased his fearless spirit as an action hero.

Fast forward to 2024, and Ajay Devgn continues to dominate the box office with his latest release, ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty. Reprising his role as the no-nonsense police officer Bajirao Singham, the film is a roaring success.

In a recent interview, Ajay reflected on the cultural impact of the ‘Singham’ franchise. “I am deeply thankful to the audience for their unwavering support. For a long time, films often depicted police officers negatively. ‘Singham’ and earlier works like ‘Gangaajal’ changed that narrative, showcasing an idealized version of law enforcement. This shift has inspired a wave of positive stories around police officers in Bollywood,” he shared.

‘Singham Again’ boasts an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Released during Diwali, it clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ but held strong at the box office.