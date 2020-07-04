Amid ongoing border tension between China and India following the June 15 Galwan valley standoff, actor and film producer Ajay Devgn has announced a film based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The clash led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Confirming the same, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to her official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. Sharing a picture of Devgn, Ajay wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash… The film – not titled yet – will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army… Cast not finalized… Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film (sic).”

Not just this, on Saturday, Devgn shared a new poster of sports drama Maidaan along with the release date. Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Devgn shared a new poster of the film with a release date. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021 (sic).” The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Meanwhile, his next flick Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is also about the 1971 war and co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. A few days ago, the actor dropped two new posters from the film featuring himself and Sanjay Dutt.