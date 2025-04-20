Aishwarya Rai shuts down divorce rumours with one epic pic with Abhishek Bachchan!

Putting an end to swirling divorce speculations, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made headlines by sharing a rare and heartwarming photo with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on Instagram.

The post, which comes after months of intense media buzz around their alleged separation, has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and followers online.

The family photo shows the trio smiling and posing closely. Aishwarya is taking the selfie with Abhishek standing beside her, and their 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya peeking from the middle.

The image has gone viral, especially given the context of the couple being in the spotlight for allegedly living separately.

The speculation around their marriage intensified after Abhishek reportedly skipped Aaradhya’s birthday celebration. Several reports also linked him to actress Nimrat Kaur, further fuelling the gossip.

Fans have warmly welcomed the new photo, with many commenting things like “Shutting down all false rumours” and “May both of them always be together.”

The display of unity from the Bachchan family has certainly brought comfort to admirers who have long celebrated the couple’s relationship, both on and off screen.

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and have often been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. While neither of them has publicly addressed the divorce rumours, this new post seems to be a gentle yet firm reminder that the family remains united.