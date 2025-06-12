Air India Tragedy: Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others offer condolences

An Air India flight carrying 232 passengers tragically crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The London-bound flight AI171 was seen engulfed in thick smoke soon after departure, leaving the nation and the world in shock. As emergency teams rushed to the scene, rescue operations began immediately, but the heartbreaking visuals have left many reeling with the Air India tragedy.

The news of the crash has not only shaken the country but also prompted an outpouring of grief from the Bollywood community.

Several actors and public figures took to social media to express their sorrow, offer prayers, and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

Sunny Deol, visibly shaken by the tragedy, shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also joined his colleagues in sharing his grief over the devastating accident. He wrote on X, “Heartbroken, shocked, and trembling with the saddest news. Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the Air India flight tragedy. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon.”

Akshay Kumar, too, was among the first to react to the heartbreaking incident. In his post, he said, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also extended his heartfelt sympathies. “Heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” he posted.

Across social media, Bollywood stars and fans alike are sharing messages of support, urging people to come together and offer prayers in this difficult time.