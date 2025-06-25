Aditya Roy Kapur surprises fans with live performance at ‘Metro… In Dino’ album launch

Aditya Roy Kapur, best known for tugging at heartstrings in ‘Aashiqui 2’, surprised fans with a soulful performance at the album launch of his upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’ in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Dressed casually in a blue shirt and jeans, Aditya stepped into the spotlight not just as an actor, but as a singer.

Yes, the actor has finally taken the plunge into music, performing a track titled ‘Ishq Hai Ya Tharak’, his official singing debut. Although the song is yet to release, fans at the event got a first-hand glimpse of his vocals.

Backed by acclaimed music composer Pritam, who stood beside him on stage, Aditya Roy Kapur looked comfortable and confident, owning the mic as much as he does the camera. The duo shared a light-hearted vibe before the film’s ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher joined them.

As if the energy wasn’t high enough, Arijit Singh made a surprise virtual appearance. Pritam dialled in the beloved singer during the event, treating the audience to an impromptu performance that quickly stole the show.

Aditya’s foray into music didn’t happen overnight. At a previous event for the launch of the emotional ballad ‘Zamaana Lage’, Pritam shared that the actor had sung multiple tracks in the film.

“Musical-based stars sing their own songs,” said Pritam. “And in this too (‘Metro… In Dino’), the songs filmed on Adi have been sung by him. He’s sounding amazing.”

‘Metro… In Dino’, directorial of Anurag Basu, promises to be a musical drama full of stories of love, loss, and life in an urban world. The film’s album features ten tracks, with ‘Zamaana Lage’ and ‘Dil Ka Kya’ already released and gaining attention for their heartfelt compositions.