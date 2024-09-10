Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attend Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ launch

Apple’s much-anticipated ‘It’s Glowtime’ event is set to light up the tech world on Monday, with the company poised to unveil its latest innovations, including the iPhone 16 series, a new line of Apple Watches, and upgraded AirPods. The event kicked off with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 10, which promises to revolutionize health monitoring. Celebrities from the Bollywood scene, including Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, made an appearance at the event, adding a touch of glamour to the tech-heavy proceedings.

Aditi and Siddharth shared moments from the event on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into the excitement surrounding the launch.

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts impressive new features, particularly in health technology. One of its standout capabilities is its ability to alert users about sleep apnea, a serious health issue affecting over a billion people globally. This makes it a vital tool for those concerned about their health and wellness.

In terms of design, the Series 10 presents a significant upgrade, featuring a screen that is up to 30% larger than previous models, covered with durable onyx glass. The device is also 10% thinner than the Series 9, measuring just 9.6mm, making it the sleekest Apple Watch yet. The front crystal is engineered from a robust ionic blast material, extending further along the sides of the casing to provide a more expansive view.

Another highlight of the Series 10 is its first-ever wide-angle OLED display, which is tuned to emit brighter light from wider angles. The display is 40% brighter when viewed at an angle, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions. This model is also designed to be lighter, weighing up to 10% less than its predecessors, which may appeal to users looking for comfort in wearability.

In addition to the Apple Watch, there are whispers that Apple may tease a new Mac Mini during the event. This compact device, rumored to be almost as small as an Apple TV, could make its debut either alongside the iPhone 16 or at a later event, keeping tech enthusiasts on their toes.