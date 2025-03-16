Adi Irani: “Salman Khan threw me into glass, left me bleeding!”

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where the cameras roll and the action sequences often blur the lines between fiction and reality, some stories remain etched in memory. One such tale comes from veteran actor Adi Irani, who shared a rather intense experience from the sets of ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, starring Salman Khan and Preity Zinta.

During an action scene, things took a drastic turn when Salman, in the heat of the moment, flung Adi Irani into a glass frame. The result? Shards of glass pierced Adi’s face, leaving him bleeding profusely.

However, what followed was a mix of professional dedication and unexpected emotions.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Filmymantra, Adi said, “While shooting, Salman threw me at a glass frame. Glass pieces were stuck in my face, and there was blood everywhere. It was terrible.” Despite the injury, Adi chose not to halt the shoot, understanding the financial burden it could cause the producer.

With remarkable professionalism, Adi requested a doctor for a painkiller and asked the makeup team to cover his wound with a white tape and makeup to blend it with his skin tone.

He even suggested tweaking the scene to show his character getting injured after hitting a vase. “The producer was very happy, and we continued shooting,” Adi added.

However, what shocked Adi wasn’t the physical pain but Salman’s reaction. After the accident, the ‘Dabangg’ star simply walked off the set and locked himself in his room. No immediate apology, no check-in on Adi’s condition.

But the story didn’t end there. The next day, Salman summoned Adi to his room. Filled with guilt and unable to face him the previous day, Salman finally expressed his regret. “Salman said, ‘Adi, I am really sorry. I couldn’t even look into your eyes. I was feeling so bad,’” Adi shared.

Surprisingly, Adi was quite understanding. “I told Salman, ‘It’s okay, these things happen.’ There are some people who can’t say sorry immediately, but they feel it deep inside. Salman is one of them,” he explained.