Actress files molestation complaint against producer Irfan Khan

A 26-year-old actress has lodged a molestation complaint against a producer, leading to an official case being registered at Naigaon Police Station in Palghar district.

The actress, who has previously worked on a Punjabi album, alleges that Irfan Khan, the accused producer, made inappropriate remarks about her clothing during an encounter at Balaji Hotel in Naigaon. According to her statement, Khan’s comments were unsettling and led her to confront him. This incident reportedly resulted in the producer ceasing to offer her work.

The situation escalated further when the actress chose to cut ties with Khan due to an unsettling demand he made. After blocking his number, she claims that Khan continued to harass her by contacting her from different numbers and sending offensive messages. Feeling increasingly distressed by the persistent harassment, she decided to take legal action.

Advertisement

Following her complaint of molestation from the actress, the Naigaon Police have officially registered a case against Khan. This attracts sections 78 and 79 of the BNS, and an investigation is now underway. The police have emphasized their commitment to thoroughly examining the allegations and ensuring that justice is served.

As the investigation progresses, authorities expect further details to emerge. These details will shed light on the case and its implications for both the actress and the producer involved.