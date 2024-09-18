Sanjjanaa Galrani urges K’taka women’s commission to set up SWAA for female artists

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani recently met with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission to discuss the establishment of the Sandalwood Woman Artist Association (SWAA). This initiative aims to enhance awareness of women’s rights and safety within the industry, particularly in light of the troubling revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report.

Speaking to reporters from ANI, Sanjjanaa Galrani emphasized the need for an independent body to support women in the film sector.

“Currently, there is no dedicated organization for women in the Kannada film industry,” she noted. “Through my foundation, the Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation, I am advocating for a structured body that will help newcomers understand their rights and the expected standards of behavior in our field.”

The call for SWAA gained momentum when Galrani shared her vision on social media earlier this month, urging industry stakeholders to prioritize the safety and empowerment of female artists.

Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of the Karnataka Women’s Commission, responded positively to Galrani’s proposal, highlighting the importance of forming a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee for the industry. “This is a groundbreaking moment,” she said. “It’s the first time we are having discussions about establishing such a committee specifically for film. Under the law, any organization with more than ten women is required to have a POSH committee in place. I’ve already issued a letter to the film industry, and they have 15 days to respond.”

Stakeholders see the establishment of the POSH committee as a crucial step forward, ensuring that any woman facing harassment has a designated platform for support. Chowdhary confirmed that the president of the film industry is on board with this initiative, which she believes will not impede production but instead foster a more respectful atmosphere for all.

This renewed focus on women’s rights in the industry comes on the heels of disturbing allegations that have emerged from the Malayalam film sector. Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, numerous accusations of sexual harassment against several prominent figures have surfaced, including filmmakers and actors. The 235-page report detailed alarming accounts of exploitation and mistreatment faced by women in the industry, attributing control to a small group of male producers and directors.

A panel led by a former Kerala High Court judge prepared the report, which the Kerala government received in 2019 but only made public this month. In response to the findings, the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the systemic issues highlighted by the report.