Actor Ranveer Singh named NBA brand ambassador for India

Ranveer Singh on Thursday was named as the National Basketball Association (NBA) brand ambassador for India. The Bollywood star says he has loved basketball and the NBA since childhood.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” said Ranveer.

In this capacity, Ranveer will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

“With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”

The ‘Gully Boy’ star will attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players and legends. Ranveer previously attended NBA All-Star 2016 in Toronto, where he sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said: “A Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. We’re excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms.”

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture,” said NBA Asia Executive Vice President and Managing Director Scott Levy.