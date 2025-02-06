Abhishek Banerjee reveals the reason behind his cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Toaster’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee has opened up about why he eagerly agreed to make a cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s debut production, ‘Toaster’.

The actor explained that it wasn’t just the film that drew him in, but his deep bond of friendship with Rajkummar and his wife, Patralekha, who are both making their debut as producers with this project.

Abhishek shared, “When Rajkummar invited me to be a part of his first production venture, I didn’t hesitate for a second. Over the years, our professional relationship has blossomed into a true friendship, and I knew I had to be there to support him and Patra. It was about being there for friends, not just about the role or the film.”

The duo of Rajkummar and Abhishek has already delivered hit films like the ‘Stree’ franchise. Their on-screen chemistry mirrored their strong off-screen friendship.

‘Toaster’ marks a significant milestone for Rajkummar and Patralekha. The couple is stepping into the world of production for the first time. The project was recently unveiled by Netflix, who announced a thrilling slate of 2025 releases.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, ‘Toaster’ is a quirky, suspense-filled tale about a miser who becomes obsessed with a toaster. It revolves in a backdrop of murder and chaos. The story promises a rollercoaster of humor, tension, and unexpected twists.

In a statement, the producers expressed their excitement about their new venture: “Being first-time producers, stepping into production with ‘Toaster’ has been an exhilarating experience. This film blends humor, chaos, and unexpected turns in a unique way. With an exceptional cast and a gripping storyline, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix. They share our vision for creative storytelling. We can’t wait for the audience to experience this entertaining, layered story.”