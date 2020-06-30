Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen playing parents of the missing girl Siya. The makers have already created a social chatter with their intriguing promos and posters of the upcoming series and are now gearing up for a big trailer launch.

Ahead of their trailer launch, the star cast that consists of Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, along with the Director Mayank Sharma and the Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra decided to catch up on a video call and watch the trailer of their upcoming show Breathe: Into the Shadows together. The star cast seemed extremely elated to watch the trailer together and couldn’t contain their excitement for their viewers to watch it live with them tomorrow at the exclusive YouTube Live Premiere. The stars have asked their viewers and fans to set a reminder so that they can enjoy watching the trailer with the star cast of the show.

The all-new psychological thriller series happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. It will see celebrated film actress and singer, Nithya Menen in her digital debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, the trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows drops on July 1, 2020 and the series will premiere on July 10, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will also feature Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.