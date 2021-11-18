Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai share pictures from daughter Aaradhya’s birthday party with adorable notes

On Tuesday, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated their daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday in the Maldives. On Wednesday, the duo shared intimate pictures of her birthday party.

Aishwarya posted three pictures taken to her Instagram handle from her beloved’s birthday party writing, My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY,” adding an array of heart emoticons to it.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on his Instagram handle sharing a post, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place.’ We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight.”

Aaradhya, was seen clad in a peach-colored princess frock who turned 10 on Tuesday.

Within a few hours of being posted on Instagram, the pictures received lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.

At one of Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalows- Prateeksha, Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The duo welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 201, who has shared screen space in movies like ‘Guru’, ‘Dhoom 2’ and more.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, speaking about the work fronts. She might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Gulab Jamun’, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek as per viral reports and speculations.

On the other hand, Abhishek will next be seen in ‘Bob Biswas’, which is based on the fictional character of the same name that got popularized in the 2012 Vidya Balan’s hit movie ‘Kahaani’. The actor also has ‘Dasvi’ in his kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)