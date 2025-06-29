Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ crosses ₹100 crore, soars on second Saturday

Aamir Khan is back with a bang at the box office. His latest film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has not only crossed the ₹100 crore milestone domestically but also witnessed a massive 92% jump in its second Saturday collection.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹12.75 crore on Day 9 (Saturday), nearly doubling its Day 8 (Friday) figures of ₹6.65 crore.

Advertisement

With this strong surge, the film’s total domestic collection has now touched ₹108 crore. Globally, it has grossed around ₹165 crore, securing its place as one of the top earners of 2025 so far.

Advertisement

Currently, it holds the fifth spot among this year’s highest-grossing Hindi films. However, it is fast catching up with Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’, which stands at ₹185 crore worldwide.

If this momentum continues, Aamir’s film could surpass ‘Sikandar’ in a matter of days and grab the fourth position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Directed by RS Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is being viewed as a successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’. While the earlier film focused on a child with dyslexia, this one brings attention to the triumphs and challenges of children with disabilities through a heartwarming sports drama.

In the film, Aamir plays a basketball coach who sentences to community service after a drink-and-drive incident. As part of his punishment, he receives assignment to train a group of specially-abled children.

What starts as a reluctant task slowly turns into an emotional and transformative journey, both for the coach and the kids.

The film also marks a turn for Genelia D’Souza, who plays a key role alongside Aamir. But what truly makes ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ stand out is its ensemble of 10 fresh faces, all specially-abled actors making their debut on the big screen.

The newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar have widely received praises for their performances.