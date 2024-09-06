Aamir Khan to revolutionize theaters by not selling digital rights of his films

With the OTT revolution reaching every household, it has changed the way we consume cinema. Gone are the days when people could only enjoy watching their favorite stars in a theater. The rise of OTT has also sparked a discussion about the decline in theater attendance during releases. In an unexpected move, Aamir Khan has decided to revolutionize movie-going dynamics. He plans to do so by not selling the digital rights of his future projects. Reportedly, the actor-producer is currently discussing this move with his production team.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production revealed, “Aamir doesn’t want to pre-sell the digital rights of his films. His vision is to revive the social comedy genre by keeping it exclusive to the big screen for at least 12 weeks.” Furthermore, the source added, “He will sell the digital rights only after the film’s theatrical release. While the digital medium is included in the box-office clause of the contract, Aamir is willing to sell and value his film based on audience reception during its theatrical run.”

Moreover, Aamir aims to eliminate any digital stakeholders from his future projects. “With no digital player logos on posters and trailers, Aamir intends to keep his message clear—experience his content only on the big screen. His goal is to return to the days when viewers had no knowledge of satellite premieres.”

It remains unclear whether this decision will apply to his upcoming release, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, or to future ventures. However, Aamir is consulting with his team of directors and producers to finalize their decision. The source stated, “It’s a gutsy move, and if anyone can bring about change, it’s Aamir Khan. It’s about time we support mid-budget social comedies and make them a big-screen genre again. Aamir is exploring all possible scenarios and will reach a conclusion, but this agenda is top of mind.”

Aamir Khan’s next film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, will release in theaters on December 20.