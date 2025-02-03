Aamir Khan to host exclusive ‘Loveyapa’ screening for Sachin Tendulkar and family

Bollywood’s Aamir Khan is going to host a special screening of ‘Loveyapa’ for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family.

The film, featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has already grabbed attention with its trailer and trending songs.

With the release date approaching, the cast is actively promoting the film across India. They have made appearances on popular reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Indian Idol’ and have traveled to cities like Pune and Lucknow to connect with audiences.

Scheduled for release on February 7, 2025, ‘Loveyapa’ delves into modern-day romance, offering a blend of heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and visually stunning sequences. The film is likely to strike a chord with viewers across generations.

For both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this marks their second film. Junaid made his debut with Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’, a historical drama based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Mulji, a disciple of Dadabhai Naoroji, played a key role in advocating social reforms in 19th-century India. He was known for his writings on widow remarriage, female education, and the abolition of regressive customs.

His work led to the landmark Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was central to the film’s narrative.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, stepped into the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical drama on Netflix.

Junaid is also ready to star in an upcoming film alongside Sai Pallavi, adding another exciting project to his growing career.