Aamir Khan is known for his impeccable acting skills. Not just acting but the actor always brings the best to the audience with his ambitious projects. Currently, the actor is busy in the shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release worldwide on Christmas 2020.

For the same, Khan is shifting from one look to another. The actor is seen sporting different looks including turban man with a long beard, long open hair and beard and now, crew cut and clean-shaven for the shooting schedules of Laal Singh Chaddha. After seeing his different avatars, fans are now wondering, what more is in store.

After sporting a long beard, Aamir was spotted in a clean-shaven look recently. The crew will kick start the shooting in Punjab now.

His looks are reportedly receiving wide appreciation from the audience all across. The look became an instant hit and continues to make waves.

A solo release this Christmas, Aamir Khan will surely blow the minds of the audience with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha which is already being hailed as the most anticipated film of the year. With an interesting storyline, the story traces the protagonist as he obliviously and by chance, influences the important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.