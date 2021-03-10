Actress Aahana Kumra wrapped up Madhur Bhandarkar’s “India Lockdown” on Tuesday, and she says she had a very different idea of how he was as a person till before working with him.

“When I signed the film, I thought Madhur Bhandarkar would be a serious person but he is just the opposite! On sets he is fun, and really keeps you entertained. He keeps the entire set happy and I think the happy vibe got the film to complete so quickly and on time,” Aahana told IANS.

She added: “It’s his positive energy that exuberates on set and is infectious. I am very happy to have collaborated with him and I am very excited to see how ‘India Lockdown’ is finally going to turn out.”

Aahana, who will also be seen in the short film “Happy Birthday” along with actor Anupam Kher, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the wrap of “India Lockdown”. She uploaded a picture of the entire team.

She captioned the picture as” “And it’s officially a wrap for #indialockdown ! What an incredible experience and the oh so entertaining @imbhandarkar sir! You’re truly a #jalwa.”