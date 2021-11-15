Aadil Khan: Acting with Kay Kay is like being a student

The actor played a pivotal role in the latest web series ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’, Adil Khan is going to share his screen with Kay Kay Menon. He says that working with a veteran actor like Kay Kay Menon is like taking an acting class that he cherishes every time.

The main espionage thriller of this new season was released last year. The creator of the show is Neeraj Pandey and it also features Vinay Pathak and Aftab Shivdasani.

The story turns the pages of history to know how Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, became an officer. It unearths the chase between Rajendra and Himmat to recover some of the top-secret national data after R&AW officers were honey-trapped.

Aadil told IANS: “I do not want to reveal too much about my character Maninder Singh here because that would be a spoiler but of course Maninder changes the life of Himmat. It was such an interesting role and I was getting a chance to work with two of my favorite people of the industry – Neeraj and Kay Kay – that it was a no-brainer for me to say ‘Yes'”.

“Eventually, when I realised that I will be sharing screen space with actors like Aftab bhai, Kay Kay sir and will be directed by Neeraj sir, I had a mixed feeling of being nervous and excited. I think, just by observing Kay Kay sir, one could learn so much about acting, he is like an acting school himself.”

Aadil made his debut with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial ‘Shikara’ in which he played a Kashmiri Pandi. But he started his career as a Radio Jockey.

Even though he never had any official acting training, Aadil said, “I had an interest in acting. But that was more to do with the dream of every Indian who loves cinema and cricket. When I started my work as a radio jockey, I also loved doing that and the opportunity in acting just came to me.

“I think that was a good fortune because even though there are so many youngsters who wish to become an actor, at times it is about a matter of opportunity. My feature film was released last year and this show is released now. So, throughout I was quite occupied in last two years, ever since I started acting.”

The show ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’ also features Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Vijay Vikram Singh and it streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)