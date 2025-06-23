Success isn’t linear: Anusha Mani on her singing, acting foray

Music is often likened to being medicine for the soul, and after listening to Anusha Mani, the breakout playback sensation, this saying can be fully attributed as true. Having grown up immersed in Carnatic music, the singer, lyricist and performer has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry through her captivating vocal prowess and diverse creative endeavors.

Mani, who grew up listening to Natya Sangeet and old Bollywood songs, loved participating in singing competitions, and shared that music was always a part of her day-to-day life.

Asked about her most memorable and influential collaboration, she told The Statesman in an e-mail interview, “My very first professional collaboration with Shankar Ehsaan Loy will be the most memorable for me. I have learnt so much just by being in the presence of Shankarji. Another collaboration that I find very special is making music with my husband. It’s a beautiful feeling to create music with the love of your life. I feel that it brings us closer and more bonded.”

Though proud and accepting of the title (“The Voice of Gulaabo) given to her, Mani expressed her feelings about being tagged as that despite having sung much bigger chart – toppers.

On her foray into the film industry on the acting front, she said, “My acting debut was a surprise to me and my family; it was a dream I never dreamt. It started as a random audition during the lockdown, and I was convinced that I would not be called for it and yet to my surprise, I was chosen for the most amazing role of Charu.”

She further said that she “had the most amazing time working with the most incredible team,” and that the opportunity “opened a whole new world” for her. The lesson she learnt through the whole process was “to never say no to anything without trying it at least once.”

Mani also advised up – and – coming singers by both warning them that no one path leads to a surefire successful career, and reassuring them to be their authentic selves, saying that failure is natural, and to not be scared of it. “Success is not linear, growth is not linear, and it’s okay to fail many times.”

As an established singer, Mani has proven her skills in Hindi and other regional film industries. Does she feel confident that she will be able to similarly showcase her abilities as a budding actress?

“I approach every recording as a newcomer even today because I believe that it keeps me grounded, and I allow myself to learn. Although I do have some confidence when it comes to singing, I am yet to develop the same with acting. That said, it is a matter of time and experience, which brings a certain confidence, but what I am certain about is my ability to work and learn constantly and evolve. There will always be moments of self-doubt, but the whole challenge is to flow through that and keep learning and growing,” she added.