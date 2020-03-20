The much-anticipated film of the year 83’ has been put up on hold in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Starring Ranveer Singh as lead, the film was earlier slated to release on April 10. But, seeing the pandemic, the makers have decided to push the film.

Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, took to Instagram, on Friday to share the news announcement.

The post read, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. ’83’ is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we will bounce back from this soon.”

Sharing the same, Ranveer wrote, “83′ is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon! (Sic).”

The Kabir Khan-directed 83’ tells the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

The film also stars Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem.