’83’ is not a film, but an emotion : Deepika Padukone

The famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is the co-producer of the film “83” besides playing the character of Romi Devi, the wife of the famous cricketer Kapil Dev, shared her experience in social media.

The actress stated in her Instagram story that “83” is more of emotion to her.

Deepika said: “It’s incredible and this is how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

She added: “They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless. I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres.”

In addition to “83”, Deepika has several projects in her kitty, including “Mahabharata”, where she’ll be seen playing Draupadi; Telugu star Nag Ashwin’s next “Project K”; the Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro-starrer “The Intern”; “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan; “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan; and Shakun Batra’s “Gehraiyaan”.

