7 interesting facts about Ranbir Kapoor that will amaze you

Whether you call him a cutie pie, a mama’s boy, or a Casanova, Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most unpredictable actors. With his roles as Prem in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to his very recent Sanju in the recent Sanjay Dutt biopic, he is a gem of a performer.

Each time we see his intense eyes on the screen, we fall in love with him! Ranbir, with his latest film ‘Brahmastra’ is all set to break records, so let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about our lover boy you might not know.

1) Do you know this one? Ranbir Kapoor is Ranbir Raj Kapoor in real life. Indeed! The legendary Rishi Kapoor gave his son the name ‘Raj Kapoor’, which was inherited from his grandfather.

2) Ranbir entered Bollywood without any objective to be a hero. He always wanted to work on a commercial for Pepsi. It was this career path that caught his attention.

3) In spite of being 38 and successfully independent, Ranbir takes money from mom Neetu Kapoor. His mother gives him Rs 1,500 as pocket money every month.

4) There it is, our handsome bachelor has this crazy habit of calculating a car’s license plate number. Ranbir adds up the numbers each time he sees a car on the road. A little bit too much math, huh?

5) Ranbir completed his college studies after graduating from class 10, which makes him the well-read member of the Kapoor fam.

6) Ranbir is madly in love with music. He himself is an expert table player. He learned the instrument for two years for his role in “Rockstar”. Well done!

7) In terms of the character Ranbir Kapoor played in Barfi, he drew inspiration from two of the greatest comedians of all time; Charlie Chaplin and Mr. Bean.