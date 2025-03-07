500 Turkish dancers join Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ for epic finale song!

Salman Khan is all ready to light up the silver screen once again with ‘Sikandar’, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is creating waves with its larger-than-life scale and star-studded cast. Adding to the buzz, the final song of the film will feature a jaw-dropping 500 dancers flown in all the way from Turkey — and the details involving the Turkish artists promise nothing short of a cinematic spectacle.

A source close to the production shared, “The last song of ‘Sikandar’ is being shot on an extravagant scale. To bring a unique international flavor, 500 Turkish dancers were specially brought in. Their high-energy choreography and precision added a grand visual appeal to the sequence, making it one of the film’s standout moments.”

Known for delivering blockbuster entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala is sparing no expense to make ‘Sikandar’ a visual feast. From lavish sets to high-octane action sequences, the film is shaping up to be a celebration of scale and grandeur.

The ‘Sikandar’ teaser, which dropped recently, has already given fans a taste of what’s in store. The action-packed sequences and Salman Khan’s signature swag set the mood for an Eid 2025 release.

The film’s first song, ‘Zohra Jabeen’, has already struck a chord with fans, becoming a chartbuster overnight. However, the final track—featuring the Turkish dancers—is likely to be a showstopper. It adds another layer of excitement to the film’s release.

Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

With the trio of Salman, Sajid, and Murugadoss coming together for the first time, ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be a cinematic extravaganza. It promises action, drama, unforgettable music, and what not!