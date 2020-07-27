A mother is every girl’s first friend, and in many cases their life’s best one. Right from birth to seeing her grow from a little girl to a woman, there is simply no denying that no one can understand a daughter better than her mother. One to always have their daughter’s back, it’s hard to find the abundance of love and support that they give us from anyone else. While our bond with our mothers is precious and forever cherished, things aren’t always perfect all the time.

Bollywood for decades has shown mothers to be the epitome of righteousness and love for their children. And when it comes to the mother-daughter relationship, we’ve been at the receiving end of countless films that show this bond in a heartfelt yet realistic manner. So, as Friendship Day is around the corner, we have curated a list of five movies that explore this complex mother-daughter relationship in the most beautiful way.

Shakuntala Devi

If one has to look closely at the film’s trailer, Shakuntala Devi’s relation with her daughter is by the far the most realistic and progressive relationship we have seen in Bollywood. This movie proves that no one is perfect, not even the Human Computer herself. While she may be a math genius, the equation with her daughter doesn’t seem to have the right balance. Despite being filled with ups and downs, Shakuntala Devi (Vidya Balan) doesn’t stop loving her daughter (Sanya Malhotra) making her want to create the best life that she possibly can for her. The film is slated to release on July 31.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

It all started when DDLJ hit the theatres and made viewers realize that a mother’s life goal isn’t centered around getting her daughter married. While she knows that her daughter will get hitched one day, Simran’s mom wants her to first explore the world, live her life and not make the same sacrifices she had to when she was growing up. The scene where Farida Jalal asks Kajol to leave and run away with SRK was one of the most moving scenes in the film and perfectly describes a mother’s love for her child.

English Vinglish

In English Vinglish, late actress Sridevi plays the role of a doting mother who is continuously mocked and put down by her daughter for not being able to speak English properly. Despite her being at the end of constant ridicule for being a lady who just makes ladoos, not once does Sashi lose her cool against her daughter. The scene towards the end where she gives a speech in English at the family table leaves you with a lump in your throat and makes you realize how much you take your mother for granted. The daughter’s expression in that scene is absolutely priceless as one can see the urge to seek forgiveness in her eyes. We can really be mean and toxic to people with the things that we say and do and should always keep that in mind and be grateful for their presence.

Khoobsurat

This movie was most relatable to all the daughters who see a best friend in their mother. The relation between Manju (Kirron Kher) and Milli (Sonam Kapoor) is as open as it can get. In the movie, they are seen sharing and talking about everything including her feeling for a committed man which is obviously off-limits and her on-the-job problem. The duo shows how moms can be the most non-judgemental best friend we can have who will also laugh with us, scold us for your mistakes but are also there to provide us some world-class advice. And if that wasn’t enough, the movie gave us a ringtone for each time our mother calls us in the form of Ma Ka Phone Aaya!!!

Secret Superstar

Though it was Aamir on the poster of this movie, we can all agree that the real hero of this movie was Najma (Meher Vij), the mother of 15-year-old Insia (Zaira Wasim). One marvels at the hardships and sacrifices she makes as she not only sells her jewellery, but is physically abused by her husband going on to leave him at the end of the film. While she may struggle to find her feet and voice her opinion, Najma leaves no stone unturned in making her daughter want to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. We often hear at times that parents are living their dreams through their children and one gets to see this in every scene between Najma and Insia. It’s a film that truly proves that a mother’s love has no bounds.