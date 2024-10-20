11 years of ‘Shahid’: Hansal Mehta, RajKummar Rao celebrate cult classic

The acclaimed film ‘Shahid’ celebrates its 11th anniversary. Directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring the powerhouse performance of RajKummar Rao, the film has earned its place as a cult classic.

To commemorate this special day, Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to share a nostalgic throwback photo from the film. The image captures RajKummar Rao dressed as a jail inmate, holding a lawyer’s tie—a scene that encapsulates the essence of the character he portrayed, Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist, tragically assassinated in 2010.

Accompanying the post, Mehta wrote, “11 years ago. Waqt lagta hain, par ho jaata hain. #Shahid. #Gratitude,” reflecting on the passage of time and the lasting impact of the film.

The post quickly garnered attention, sparking a wave of admiration from fans and industry colleagues alike. One fan expressed their pride in the film, stating, “A film I will always be so proud of. One of the best films made in contemporary troubled times. To Shahid, who fought hatred and sacrificed his life.” The heartfelt sentiment was echoed by actress Huma Qureshi, who added a heart emoji to the conversation, while many others referred to ‘Shahid’ as a masterpiece.

‘Shahid’ premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to receive widespread acclaim. The film, released theatrically in India on October 18, 2013, draws inspiration from the life of Shahid Azmi, who dedicated his life to defending the marginalized and received recognition posthumously for his contributions to human rights.

RajKummar Rao with remarkable portrayal of Azmi earned him the National Award for Best Actor, while Hansal Mehta secured the Best Director award at the 61st National Film Awards.

The film is not just a biographical account but a powerful narrative that explores themes of justice, identity, and sacrifice, making it particularly relevant in today’s socio-political landscape. With a screenplay written by Sameer Gautam Singh and support from Apurva Asrani, ‘Shahid’ combines a compelling storyline with strong performances from its ensemble cast, which includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Prabhleen Sandhu.

Following ‘Shahid’, Hansal Mehta directed ‘The Buckingham Murders’, released on September 13, 2024. This mysterious drama stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra, who grapples with personal loss while investigating the case of a missing boy.