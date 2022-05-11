Bollywood VS South Industry

The Bollywood VS South debate has been getting interesting day by day. With the success of the Hindi versions of South films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2, one thing is extremely clear to the audience anything that entertains and is real is what matters and it does not matter whether its Bollywood or Tollywood.

It’s not just the success of the above films it’s also about the failures of Bollywood movies like Radhe, Bachchhan Paandey and Heropanti 2 and many more films.

Many producers in Bollywood are investing a lot of money in their movies, however, they have not been able to make profits.

Since the pandemic began, it has taken 22 films from Bollywood to reach the figure of 1060 crore* (few of the films are still running), whereas it took just 3 South films’ Hindi versions to breach the 770 crores mark. This demonstrates that the domination of South Hindi films made Bollywood worried about their future

But surely Bollywood has a great line-up from now and some of those films could really hit the records out of the park. The only question is, will all of them do good or some of them would face the bitterness of this #BoycottBollywood trend?

Films like Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Dunki, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera. The situation for Bollywood fans is quite critical because they like the actors but maybe not the script of the films.

When we say a ‘post-pandemic’ phase, that also includes 2 different variants. One in which we saw films like Roohi, and Bell-Bottom trying to open up things a bit and failing. Then we saw giants like 83, Bachchan Paandey & Jersey failing when things were already up and running. The major earners in the Bollywood camp have been The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi & Gangubai Kathiawadi. If we exclude these 3 pictures from the Bollywood

we get just 484 crore from 19 Bollywood films.