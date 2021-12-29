Bollywood Movies to release in 2022

Entertainment is the spice of life. Not a single person can survive in this world without the touch of this spice.

This year has been very crucial from the point of view of the Indian Film Industry. The year 2019, was the year where all normals became dreams for us to live. 2020 was all focused to bring back normalcy through a different but not a new medium, the OTTs.

As the year ended, everyone was hoping to witness the re-rise of theatre culture with the release of movies like ’83’ in the theatres, but this too has been scrapped as the country is witnessing a sharp rise in the cases of Coronavirus and Omicron Variant.

Words cannot express how this year has been, the country has suffered through various challenges from the second wave of covid to winning the highest numbers of medals at the Olympics. The year has been an attempt to balance life after a turbulent lockdown.

The major movies that were released this year are; Jai Bhim, Shershah, Radhe, Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Meenakshi Sunadareshwar, Haseen Dilruba, and many more. This year the Bollywood served audiences through OTT platforms.

The year 2022 has so much to offer viewers, however, the medium of service will depend on the Covid situation. Bollywood is all set to launch its big banner projects and new names this year. So, Bollywood lovers are requested to pay attention to the movies that are all set to release this coming year.

Upcoming films:

Jalsa– Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Jalsa will be directed by Suresh Triveni, co-starring Shefali Shah, and is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

Release Date: yet to be decided.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2: Co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1Studios.

Release Date: 25th March 2022

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Co-starring Varun Dhawan along with an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul, Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta.

Release Date: 24th June 2022

RC-15: Directed by S Shankar, RC-15 marks Kiara Advani’s first pan-India film, co-starring Ram Charan.

Release Date: yet to be decided.

Govinda Naam Mera: Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Dharma Productions’ Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Release Date: 10th June 2022

Kuttey: With an ensemble cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma amongst others, Kutte is directed by Aasman Bharadwaj and produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

Release Date: yet to be decided.

Aankh Micholi: Directed by Umesh Shukla, the family comedy entertainer stars Abhimanyu Dassani with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta amongst others and is produced by Columbia Pictures.

Release Date: 13th May 2021

Nikamma: Directed by Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Nikkamma promises to be a masala entertainer co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Shirle Sethia, produced by Sony Pictures and Shabbir Khan Films.

Release Date: yet to be decided.

Except for these movies, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is also making her directorial debut this year, for a feature film with ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’.

Mai: Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Productions, Sandeepa Dhar’s upcoming show for Netflix is a thriller.