The official trailer of Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Body is out.

A whodunnit film that opens with an alleged death of a woman played by Sobhita Dhulipala. Emraan Hashmi plays her husband, who plots to kill her in order to live peacefully with his lover.

Things go haywire when Sobhita learns of the plan, and a Gone Girl kind of narrative ensues with Sobhita becoming the mastermind behind an entire series of events that leads to intense dramatic sequences.

Rishi Kapoor plays the prime investigating authority in The Body.

Emraan Hashmi shared the official trailer of his upcoming film on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Death is not always the end. #TheBody Official Trailer out now! In Cinemas this December, Friday the 13th http://bit.ly/TheBodyOfficialTrailer.”

The Body has been directed by debutant Jeethu Joseph. Joseph is known for the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam.

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Azure Entertainment, the film is slated to release on 13 December 2019.