Emraan Hashmi is all set to come up with his upcoming film titled The Body. The horror-thriller also features Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the pivotal roles.

A few days back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. Now, on thursday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a new poster of the film featuring him, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. In the new poster, we can see Sobhita sitting in a chair while Emraan and Rishi have worried expressions on their face.

Alongside the poster, he wrote, “An opportunistic husband vs a righteous cop. Witness their face-off in #TheBody, in cinemas this December, Friday the 13th! (sic).”

The film is about the cop looking for the lost body of Emraan’s wife in the film. It is a comeback film for Rishi after his sabbatical of about a year to get medical treatment in New York.

The Body has been directed by debutant Jeethu Joseph. Joseph is known for the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam. Produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Azure Entertainment, the film is slated to release on 13 December 2019.