Bobby Deol to Star in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Show

In the second episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan Season 8’, actor Bobby Deol confirmed that he will be part of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial project. Bobby shared the ‘Koffee’ couch with his brother and fellow actor, Sunny Deol.

During the conversation with KJo, Bobby highlighted his close association with SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Productions. He stated, “I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First, I did ‘Class of 83,’ now Aryan’s show, and then I also did ‘Love Hostel.’ I think they’ve always given me good stuff.”

Back in December 2022, Aryan Khan revealed that he had completed the writing for his debut directorial venture, which he will also be directing. The show’s title is reported to be ‘Stardom,’ but official announcements regarding the cast are still pending.

Advertisement

In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman’s talk show and discussed Aryan’s career aspirations. He shared that Aryan did not aspire to be an actor and acknowledged his strengths as a writer. Shah Rukh explained, “He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor, and he realizes that too, but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realized it from him when he said that to me.”

As for Bobby Deol, his upcoming project includes the action thriller film ‘Animal,’ where he stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will hit theaters on December 1.

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]