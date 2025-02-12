Kim Jae Won joins Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun in Netflix’s ‘You and Everything Else’

Budding K-drama actor Kim Jae Won joins ‘Goblin’ star Kim Go Eun and ‘Reborn Rich’ actress Park Ji Hyun in Netflix’s ‘You and Everything Else.’ The drama already has fans on their toes with their casting. Now, Jae Won is going to add another intriguing dimension.

On February 12, reports surfaced that Kim Jae Won is confirmed to join the upcoming drama. Shortly after, his agency, Mystic Story, officially confirmed the news. The agency stated, “It is true that actor Kim Jae Won will appear in ‘You and Everything Else’.” However, they refrained from disclosing specific details about his character or screen time. Moreover, they request the public’s understanding.

The upcoming drama, ‘You and Everything Else’ focuses on two lifelong friends, Eun Joong (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun). Their relationship brims with love, admiration, jealousy, and even hatred. Their lives are deeply intertwined and witness both highs and lows. Fans can expect a complex dynamic between the two as they navigate their friendship and lives. While Jae Won’s role is under wraps, viewers expect the ‘Hierarchy’ actor to add a new perspective to the drama, elevating the plot. Moreover, Kim Gun Woo is going to play a key role in the upcoming drama.

Kim Jae Won first received widespread admiration in 2022 when he portrayed the younger version of Cha Seung Won’s character in the critically acclaimed drama ‘Our Blues.’ Since then, he has appeared in several well-received dramas. The actor had notable roles in ‘King the Land,’ ‘Hierarchy,’ and ‘The Tale of Lady Ok’. His latest stint is the hit Netflix drama ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’

Moving ahead, the actor also has another tantalising project on the plate alongside ‘You and Everything Else.’ Viewers will also catch him in Netflix’s ‘The Art of Sarah,’ where he will star alongside Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jun Hyuk.