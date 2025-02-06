Black Sabbath announces final concert: Legends unite for historic farewell

Black Sabbath, one of the most influential bands in rock history, has officially announced the details of their final concert, marking the end of an era for heavy metal fans worldwide.

Scheduled for July 5, the performance will be a celebration of the band’s legendary legacy, featuring the original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

The concert, titled ‘Back to the Beginning’, will take place at a special venue and promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The concert lineup is nothing short of extraordinary, with some of the biggest names in rock joining the band for this monumental occasion.

Alongside Black Sabbath, the show will feature performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and many more. Additionally, a supergroup consisting of rock legends such as Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine will join the festivities.

Morello, known for his masterful guitar work, will also serve as the musical director for the event.

The concert is more than just a celebration of rock music—it is also a charitable event. All profits from the show will have equal dividend between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

This performance holds extra significance as it marks the first time in two decades that the original Black Sabbath lineup will reunite on stage. Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman, has faced health struggles in recent years, including a series of ailments that led to the cancellation of several shows.

Despite previous declarations of retirement, it is widely believed that this will be the band’s true final show. At 75 or 76 years old, with the group’s members all in their senior years, this concert will undoubtedly be an emotional and historic farewell to a band that changed the face of rock music.

Black Sabbath’s journey began in Birmingham, England, in 1968, when guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler, and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne formed the band. They quickly distinguished themselves with their heavy, dark sound and occult-inspired themes, which became foundational elements of the heavy metal genre.

Their early albums, ‘Black Sabbath’ (1970), ‘Paranoid’ (1970), and ‘Master of Reality’ (1971), are groundbreaking.

Over the years, the band underwent various lineup changes, with Iommi remaining the sole constant member. Despite internal struggles, Black Sabbath continued to innovate, exploring more experimental and progressive styles through albums like ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’ (1973) and ‘Sabotage’ (1975).