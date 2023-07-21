‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek

In the latest episode of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, housemate Bebika Dhurve accused Bigg Boss of being partial towards Abhishek Malhan.

It was during a task, when Bebika and Abhishek got into a fight. Elvish Yadav asked Bebika what Abhishek had said to her.

The latter said: “All this is a prank.”

To which, Bebika replied: “Can’t you see I don’t want to talk to you?” Abhishek replies: “Why are you screaming? I am talking normally. No one can talk to you normally. If you don’t want to talk, don’t take my name and talk.”

Getting into the matter, Elvish asks Bebika and she said: “What’s the point? You are his friend and you’ll support him. Bigg Boss also supports him. My name gets tampered but nothing is said to him. I am the only one to get defamed and fingers are pointed at me. I am tired.”

Bebika gets tearful and seeing her in the state, Elvish asks her: “Who’s protecting him?”

To which, Bebika said: “Everyone. He always teases me and doesn’t know that it impacts me.”

In other news, Pooja Bhatt has become the new captain of the show. Bigg Boss had announced a new task for the final five contenders for captaincy, which included names such as Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika.

A task was held for these five and the last fight was between Jad and Pooja. Finally, Abhishek, who was the sanchalak, named Pooja as the winner and became the captain of the house.

The show airs on Jio Cinema and is hosted by Salman Khan. There was chatter about the ‘Dabangg’ star leaving the hosting duties, however, a statement was then released where he said that the show was an extension of him.