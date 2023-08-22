Bigg Boss 17 to start likely from September 30

Bigg Boss 17 is likey to start from September 30 onwards. This season the show will introduce Couple Vs Single theme. Makers are likely to bring 4 couples, making a list of eight contestants and 5 single contestants. Samarth Jurel, actor in Maitree serial, is also most likely confirmed.

Pandya Store's former actors and couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are mostly confirmed.

If rumors are true, Bigg Boss 17 will feature a conflict between singles and couples this season. The show has been inviting a pair into the house as a contestant for the previous few years in order to liven things up. The rumored couple Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared in the previous season. Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband Riteish were on Bigg Boss 15, while Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also shared a few days together. On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as well as close friends Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni confessed their love for one another.

Others celebrities who are rumoured to take part in the 17th season of the controversial reality show are — Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Samarth Jurel, Arjit Taneja, Gia Manek, among others.

Bigg Boss season starts on the first weekend of October and runs for a time duration of four months, finishing in mid-February.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan released a controversial video regarding the show’s producers a few days after the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish Yadav won the competition, and the show recently started streaming on Jio Cinemas. The YouTuber who competed on the show as a wild card has a sizable following base and finished in the top two with Malhan. But when their respective fan pages started trash-talking each other in their Tweets, things got ugly. Now, stunning allegations regarding the same have been revealed by Fukra Insaan.