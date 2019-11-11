The episode begins with the Dabangg actor and host of the show, Salman Khan, making a smashing entry. Salman shows a few connections which have been budding up in the house including Asim and Shefali. Paras talks about the same to Shehnaaz and Mahira. Both the girls have a funny tiff with each other leaving Paras in splits.

Mahira gets emotional and goes away. Hindustani Bhau and Paras try to calm her down. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz asks Khesari as to why everyone has a problem with her.

Salman takes an entry into the house through ‘Mi TV’. He then tells Hindustani Bhau to give that special tip to Mahira which he had told the other contestants about pimples. He tells everyone about the tip again leaving everyone in splits. Salman then asks a few more funny questions to Bhau.

He then asks Himanshi if Shehnaaz is ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’ then who is she. Himanshi says that people call her ‘Aishwarya Rai of Punjab’. She then croons a song for Salman Khan.

Later on, Salman Khan announces that he will be sending multiple people into the torture room for the shower this time. He takes Asim, Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Rashami, Devoleena, Bhau and Shehnaaz’s name. Asim and Sidharth are the first to go inside the room. The housemates disagree with four of their answers and agree with only one answer. Paras and Mahira are then sent to the shower room. Nobody agrees to any of their answers. Next, Rashami and Devoleena are sent inside the room. Again, no one agrees to their answers. Entertainer Jodi Shehnaaz and Bhau are sent together into the torture room. They also give some funny answers to which no other housemates agree.

After that, Marjaavaan actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra make an entry onto the stage. They talk about how everyone is after Sidharth Shukla inside the house thereby targeting him. Salman then shows us a glimpse of the task which was conducted by Riteish and Sidharth inside the house. They give a ‘bhopu’ to all the housemates who then take out their frustration on any one person. The housemates take out their frustration on that one particular person whom they choose. Most of them end up taking their frustration on Sidharth Shukla.

They are given yet another task in which the entire house is divided into two teams. The contestants selected by Ritesh and Sidharth have to play ‘The Dog and The Bone’ game to be able to win the luxury grocery items kept in between. Team Riteish ends up winning the task and they also get the items which have been acquired by the losing team.

Meanwhile, Arhaan gets into a fight with Asim and Sidharth regarding the task. Shefali then indirectly calls Devoleena ‘Bahu Bani Babe’ as a taunt. Thereafter, both of them get into an ugly fight.

On the other hand, Sidharth and Riteish are given a task by Salman Khan where one of them have to consume ‘pani puris’ and sing a song while the other tries to identify it. They take leave from Salman. It’s now time to give the contestants another shocker with a new wildcard entry. Post Vishal Aditya Singh’s performance, Salman welcomes him on stage. Questioning him on his strategy and game for the show, Salman plays a small rapid-fire with him before sending him inside the house.

Salman enters the house again for conducting a special task. The housemates are given balloons for the ‘galatfaimi’ task where they have to burst each other’s balloons. Meanwhile, Vishal also listens to their discussions from the confession room. Salman then announces about the entry of another wild card thereby leaving everyone shocked. Vishal enters the house and greets everyone. He then bursts some of their balloons thereby removing some of their ‘galatfaimis.’ Salman takes leave from the audience post which we are directed to the Bigg Boss house. Vishal has a conversation with a few housemates. Paras, Mahira and Arhaan have a discussion about Vishal Aditya Singh.

