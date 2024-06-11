Big B fights Prabhas to protect pregnant Deepika in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was unveiled on Monday, and it promises an entertaining sci-fi adventure film.

The trailer begins in a post-apocalyptic world with an acute lack of resources where water is a luxury.

The 2.51-minute trailer blends Indian mythology with sci-fi and VFX in which Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Ashwatthama and vows to protect Deepika Padukone, who is shown to be pregnant in the film trailer.

The child presumably will end the reign of Saswata Chatterjee, who resides in the complex with all the facilities that are needed to sustain life.

Telugu star Prabhas is shown in grey shades as he works at the behest of Chatterjee’s character. As the trailer progresses, the viewers get to see an epic showdown between Big B and Prabhas.

Talking about the film, director Nag Ashwin said, “My heart is filled with so many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction. Merging these two elements in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing short of a dream, made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artistes and team.”

He also mentioned the long journey undertaken by the crew during the making of the film.

“It has taken us a lot to witness this day. From our producers and star cast to the brilliant creative minds and the entire crew of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, each person has poured his/her heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud, leaving them excited for what is to come”, he added.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to hit the screens on June 27.