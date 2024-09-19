Bhumi Pednekar reveals her compulsory Delhi travel ritual

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has mesmerized cinema lovers with her stellar performances in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Bhakshak’ has shared about her mandatory food joint.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Bhumi, who has 9.4 million followers on her Instagram, shared a snapshot from her recent visit to Delhi.

The actress wrote, “Compulsory food pit stop before I fly out from Delhi”.

Bhumi shared a picture of a South Indian thali that featured Dosa with Sambar, along with chutney of coconut and a small piece of Vada.

The picture was clicked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s terminal 3 at a renowned South-Indian joint.

Earlier, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress shared a collage of her while asking her die-hard admirers to know about the top food joints in Delhi for having a good time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. Later, she made her astonishing film debut in the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha’

The film was a romantic comedy film written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrikant Verma and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

She has then featured in many iconic films like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, Badhaai Do’, Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Bheed’, and ‘The Lady Killer’.

Bhumi was last seen in the 2024 thriller-drama ‘Bhakshak’ helmed by ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ fame director Pulkit. The film was based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. It also featured Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Tanisha Mehta, Samta Sudiksha and Durgesh Kumar in crucial roles.

Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma bankrolled the film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi will be next seen in a web series titled ‘Daldal’ helmed by director Amrit Raj Gupta. In the series, Bhumi will be essaying the role of a cop. The series will be streaming on Prime Video.