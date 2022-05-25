Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opens with whopping weekend grossing 55.96cr

Kartik Aaryan, the youth sensation, has established his place at the top with the release of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, had a greatest opening weekend of 2022 ever, grossing 55.96 crores. He has always given credit to his supporters for his achievements, and it was with them that he celebrated the film’s big opening.

Kartik Aaryan has this to say about it: “It is because of all the love and support from my fans that I am who I am today. So, when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received such a warm reception, they were the first people I wanted to congratulate.”

He continues, “I’ve always stated that I am a fan-made celebrity, so celebrating my great achievement without them was difficult. When you’re in the middle of a crowd and there’s an outpouring of love, it’s difficult to describe how overpowering it feels. So I strive to return the favour whenever possible.”

When the heartthrob went to greet his fans outside Gaiety Galaxy on the weekend of his release, he was surrounded by a sea of supporters. He also rushed out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to meet more fans, then returned to Gaiety in an auto and shocked the audience at the end of a sold-out concert by appearing in front of the screen and performing his hook step while it was being shown on the screen.

The most popular actor truly understands how to please his followers. Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next are among his other big flicks in the pipeline to keep them occupied.