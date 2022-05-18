Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia walks Cannes red carpet; Pics

Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled as they walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Deepika Padukone wore Kolkata-based acclaimed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Bengal Tiger sari whereas, Tamannaah Bhatia oozes elegance in a dramatic black & white ball gown which was designed by hem Gauri and Nainika and styled by Shaleena Nathani.

This year Deepika is a Cannes jury member. She paired her sari with a black strapless blouse, which stood out because of its golden and black stripes, inspired by the big cat after which the collection is named. Earlier during the day, she had appeared for the jury photocall also in a Sabyasachi ensemble of lime green pants and a jaunty shirt.

Deepika paired the sari with a bejeweled headband from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Royal Bengal collection. “The headband,” the designer explained, “pays homage to the traditional Indian ‘matha Patti headpiece with Art Noveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Noveau gaze.” The actress rounded off her retro look with bold and black eyeliner, black manicure, nude lips, and a hair bun.

Take a look at Deepika’s look:

Tamannaah Bhatia, the stunner completed her look with dramatic eye-makeup, on-point hair and accessorized with diamond earrings. Tamannaah Bhatia has managed to pull it off with utmost ease and confidence.

Take a look at Tamannaah’s look:

-With inputs from IANS.