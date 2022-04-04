Bharti Singh and Harsh welcome their first baby

Popular television comedian urf laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child on Sunday. They are blessed with a baby boy. Bharti on Sunday took to her Instagram account on Sunday to the news with her followers.

The couple shared a photo from the maternity photoshoot with a caption that read, “It’s a boy.” Many took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Soon, celebs started wishing the new parents. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratsss mere bacchonn.” Karan Johar commented, “Badhai,” followed by an array of red heart emojis. Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awww.. Congratulations!!”

Anita Hassanandani commented, “Yaaayyy congratulations.” Ashnoor Kaur commented, “Congratulationssssss. Can’t wait to meet the little one!!” “Congratulations guyssss,” wrote mom-to-be Mohena Kumari. Mukti Mohan said, “Wooowww Aryaveer ka friend aagaya” and Aditi Bhatia commented, “Omg congratulations. sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one.” “Chota kakaaaaaaaa!!! Congratulations!!!” wrote Divya Agarwal. Esha Gupta commented, “Congratulations” and Zareen Khan wrote, “Bohot bohot mubarak ho.”

Bharti announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. She had later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

Bharti and Harsh are recently hosting the Khatra Khatra show.