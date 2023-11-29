Beyoncé’s platinum look stirs controversy; Mother Tina Knowles hits back

In a dazzling display of glamour and artistic expression, Beyoncé graced the premiere night of her concert film, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” in Los Angeles, leaving fans in awe of her new platinum blonde hair. The sensational look, however, stirred up a storm on social media, with some critics accusing the iconic singer of attempting to emulate a ‘white’ aesthetic and engaging in skin-lightening practices. Keep reading to find out how her mother Tina Knowles hit back to the critics online.

Unfazed by the online chatter, Beyoncé chose to remain silent on the allegations. It was her mother, Tina Knowles, who took to Instagram to address the controversy head-on. In a poignant and impassioned post, Tina dismissed the critics as ‘losers’ and shed light on the absurdity of the accusations.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote. She went on to emphasize the thematic elements of Beyoncé’s film, “Renaissance,” where silver took center stage—from the silver carpet to suggested silver attire.

Beyoncé, in a custom silver gown by Versace, complemented her ensemble with silver opera gloves and heels, not to mention her sleek platinum blonde hair that seamlessly blended with the overarching theme. Tina expressed her exasperation at the baseless claims, stating, “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Taking aim at a media outlet that sought commentary from Beyoncé’s hairstylist regarding the transformative look, Tina revealed her frustration, exclaiming, “What’s really most disappointing is that some Black people, yes you bozos that are on social media, lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant.”

Tina Knowles passionately defended her daughter, highlighting the long-standing tradition of Black women donning platinum hair. She pointed out that this aesthetic choice has been embraced by numerous black celebrities over the years, dispelling the notion that it signifies an attempt to ‘be white.’

Expressing her weariness of the constant attacks on Beyoncé, Tina called out the toxic mix of jealousy, racism, and sexism perpetuated by detractors. She urged individuals to celebrate the accomplishments of a hardworking and resilient sister, rather than succumb to negativity and baseless criticism.

In the face of unwarranted backlash, Tina Knowles stood firm, championing not only her daughter’s artistic expression but also advocating for a more positive and supportive narrative within the community.