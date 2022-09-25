Trend of Boycott prompted Sabyasachi Halder to direct a film titled ‘Boycott,’ Poster out!

The boycott trend has become all the rage on social media over the past few months. From trending Twitter hashtags to viral social media posts, the boycott trend calls for the cancelation and withdrawal of films from theatres and asks the audience to stay away from supporting them.

But what do the makers go through when they are relentlessly attacked by the blow of boycott? To decode that, director Sabyasachi Halder has conceptualised the theme of his next Bengali film titled “Boycott.”

The crux of the story follows a boy Abhik, son of a renowned scriptwriter of the golden age of Bengali cinema, who passed out from a reputed film institute and is searching for work in films.

But the current nepotism controversy stormed into his life and his father’s reputation became an obstacle. He gets rejected everywhere and gets drowned in depression. Then one-day jackpot hits and he is offered a film. Things don’t go smoothly and once again he falls prey to controversy. Will he be able to survive the debate and save the movie of his dream?

The makers revealed the poster of the film on Friday. Created by Tollyplex Entertainment Private Limited, the story is penned down and directed by Sabyasachi Halder.

Talking about the film the director said, “Boycott is the highly trending topic across India right now, no film and celebrity is spared from its grip and the nepotism controversy exists hand in hand. When a movie is boycotted, the hard work of the team, hundred sleepless nights, and the money of the production all go in vain. This story though purely fictional contains metaphors of real life.”

The cast of the film is yet not revealed to keep the surprise intact. ‘Boycott’ is set to release in theatres by the end of 2023.