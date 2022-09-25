Satvut Advut: The socio comedy drama packs a punch of laughter

Looking for a good laugh? Pritam Sarkar’s comedy satire ‘Satvut Advut’ promises to take you on a fun ride. Produced by Bobby Choudhury under the banner of Accon Priti Creation LLP, the film features veteran actors Paran Bandopadhyay and Kharaj Mukherjee along with Partha Sarathi and Prasun Gain.

While Paran Bandopadhyay and Kharaj Mukherjee will be seen in hilarious hapless forms, Partha Sarathi and Prasun Gain are playing the main protagonist. Apart from them, Raj Mazumdar, Evelina Chakraborty, and Pooja Sarkar have also shared the screen. The comedy satire will unveil multiple layers, depicting the raw societal issues in a light-hearted way.

The crux of the story centers around two friends Biltu and Rana. Built by profession is a thief and Rana is a ticket blacker. As it is said ‘bad days don’t last long, Biltu and Rana’s bad situation got worse with each passing day. Out of depression both of them take a walk in the forest and get caught by a ghost ‘Bhooter Raja.’ The story then proceeds through a series of strange incidents that are packed with fun and laughter.

The story and script of the film are penned down by Pritam Sarkar, Nayan Mani Ghosh took charge of DOP, and editing is done by Aloke Dhara.