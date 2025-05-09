‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ by Satyajit Ray heads to Cannes 2025; Sharmila Tagore to join

The red carpet at Cannes 2025 is about to glow a little brighter with the magic of Satyajit Ray. The legendary filmmaker’s 1970 classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ (‘Days and Nights in the Forest’) is set to be screened at the prestigious festival in a brand-new avatar — a 4K restored version — bringing back the brilliance of Ray’s storytelling to an international stage.

And what’s more, the iconic Sharmila Tagore, who starred in the film, will be present to witness this cinematic homecoming.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the Film Heritage Foundation, which shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Heritage Foundation (@filmheritagefoundation)

The post revealed that the restoration was a global collaborative effort led by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, done at L’Immagine Ritrovata in partnership with Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and The Criterion Collection.

Back to the forest, but sharper than ever

Originally released in 1970, ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ is a tale of four city men escaping to the tribal forests of Palamau for a brief retreat — a trip that turns into a journey of introspection, subtle drama, and unexpected encounters.

With a cast led by Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, and Rabi Ghosh, the film captured the complex interplay of urban arrogance, tribal innocence, class differences, and emotional vulnerability — all with Ray’s trademark subtlety.

The new restoration, nearly 55 years after its release, allows the world to see the film in its original glory. “Seeing the film’s beauty and artistry revitalized — from its haunting score and the captivating chemistry of its cast, to the unforgettable grace of Sharmila Tagore and Ray’s sensitive portrayal of the Santhal tribals — has been a true privilege,” said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation, in a statement.

The screening is a tribute to timeless cinema and a reminder of how Ray’s narratives continue to feel strikingly modern. Dungarpur, speaking about the emotional journey behind restoring not just ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, but also Sri Lankan filmmaker Sumitra Peries’ ‘Gehenu Lamai’, said that preserving such works felt like a race against time.

“It was a painstaking process,” he shared, adding that these films were on the brink of being lost forever.

Although Peries won’t be around to witness the rebirth of her poetic drama, her legacy, like Ray’s, is set to reach new audiences through this initiative — aided in part by support from the French Government under the FISCH (French Institute of Cinema Heritage) programme.

Alongside Sharmila Tagore, the event will see director Wes Anderson, who is a board member of The Film Foundation, as well as Simi Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, Margaret Bodde of The Film Foundation, and representatives from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection.

Wes Anderson, known for his own visually rich and character-driven films, had high praise for Ray. “Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved,” he said, calling ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ a “special gem” that was “modern and novelistic.”

He described the film as a “clash between castes and sexes, urbans and rurals… with women who see through men’s hopes, cruelties, and spectacular lack of wisdom.”

For Sharmila Tagore, the trip to Cannes is more than just a formal visit. It’s a personal milestone. “It’s wonderful that Manik Da’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ has been restored and will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year,” she said, referring to Ray with deep affection. She recalled how she was working on ‘Aradhana’ when Ray invited her to shoot for a month in the middle of a scorching summer.

“We could only shoot in the mornings and late afternoons because of the heat,” she remembered. “I have wonderful memories of the time spent with my co-actors and Manikda’s precision, especially in the way he shot the memory game sequence. It was incredible.”

Tagore expressed her excitement to see how the restored film resonates with a new generation. “’Aranyer Din Ratri’ is such a contemporary film that I know it will resonate with audiences across the world even today.”

The Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for May 13–24, 2025, is not just about glitz and glamour — it’s also a platform for celebrating the enduring power of cinema.