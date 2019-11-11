Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the on-screen husband to Vidya Balan in her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer.

Jisshu has made a mark in Bollywood with films like Barfi, Mardaani and Piku.

He will be collaborating with Vidya Balan for the second time after the NTR biopic.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film and I have already shot some lovely scenes,” Jisshu said in a statement, quoted news agency IANS.

“Working with Vidya is always so much fun. On set, there isn’t a single dull moment when she is around, we’re always laughing and joking. Working with (director) Anu Menon has been great too! She is meticulous, knows exactly what she wants and is extremely patient. It’s a great team to work with,” he added.

Shakuntala Devi is based on and inspired by the life of a genius mathematician of the same name. Popularly called a ‘human computer’, Shakuntala Devi earned immense fame and accolades for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.

She was also a record holder in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Anu Menon, who is directing the film, also spoke about roping in the Bengali actor. She said, “In Jisshu, we found our perfect Paritosh Banerjee – a rare mix of poise and intensity! Vidya and he make a wonderful pair – bursting into loud laughter every few seconds (off screen) – their chemistry is to watch out for,” quoted IANS.

The film, which also stars Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra, will release in the summer of 2020.

Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer is being produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.