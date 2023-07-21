Barbenheimer: A tale of two movies

One is a bizarre postmodern comedy about a variety of dolls distinguished by their vibrant pink attire. The other is a somber biopic about the scientist responsible for developing the atomic bomb during World War Two. One features Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie singing and dancing on a beach made of pastel plastic. In the second, a skeletal Cillian Murphy is worried that he might unintentionally end the planet. In spite of how dissimilar Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer initially seem, the two movies are so closely related that they have inspired a moniker, Barbenheimer, much like two famous people in a tabloid-friendly relationship

When it was revealed that both movies will be released on the same day, the term Barbenheimer was born. At first glance, it appeared to be a classic case of counterprogramming, in which moviegoers could select either one or the other depending on their preferences.

Users of social media were unable to ignore the contrast between the two movies, and soon the timing produced more of an informal cooperation than a competition. Barbenheimer became well-known.

The meme turned into a remarkable, if mainly unintentional, marketing success that helped to promote both movies and persuaded viewers who might have only seen one of them to see them both. The fact that they aren’t complete opposites is a crucial issue. There is no reason why you can’t be a fan of Barbie and of Oppenheimer at the same time. They both had stellar ensemble casts, excellent production qualities, and were labor-of-love movies created by Oscar-nominated auteurs.

Barbie poses so many difficult philosophical and political concerns that it might confound the young girls who are most likely to possess Barbie dolls. On the other hand, Oppenheimer is three hours of scientists debating in chambers.

Robert Oppenheimer has just as much existential agony in his movie as Barbie and Ken do in theirs, which brings both the films on the same platform, the outlook though may be different.

