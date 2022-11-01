‘Bandhan’ actress Rambha met with an accident in Canada

Actor Rambha recently experienced an automobile accident in Canada. Rambha is most known for her roles opposite Salman Khan in movies like “Judwaa” and “Bandhan.”

The terrible incident occurred when Rambha and her children’s nanny were on their way home after picking up their kids from school. On Tuesday, Rambha posted information about the incident on Instagram. Her younger daughter Sasha has been admitted to the hospital, although everyone who was involved in the accident only suffered minor injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar (@rambhaindran_)

Rambha captioned the images as, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot”

As Rambha opened up about the accident, netizens chimed in the comment section and wished her daughter’s speedy recovery.

Rambha married businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathanin 2010. They are parents to two daughters and a son.

(Inputs from ANI)